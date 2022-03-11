- Advertisement -

Kafui Danku has once again opened up about her beautiful marriage and the distasteful comments spewed at her over her choice of settling down with an older man.

The 39-year-old actress has been married for 12 years to Kojo Pitcher, a Canadian man who is over 30 years older than her. They have two children together, named Baby Lorde and Titan.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Kafui Danku said, amid the age gap between them, her marriage to her husband has been “a blessing even though people say it’s because of the man’s wealth”.

She noted that she has had a lot of backlash with people calling her “Ashawo and Gold digger” for marrying such an old man.

She was quick to add that had been with men her age and it was nothing to write home about.

Kafui however said such comments from people have never gotten to her because of how she has mentally trained herself, especially, being married that early and to a mature man.

In a 2017 interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, Kafui Danku said she believes marriages between older men and younger women last longer.

“To me, most of the older and younger women marriages work more than the same age group, that is my observation. Let’s take Celine Dion and husband, for instance, it worked until death came calling, Harrison Ford and wife, so many. For the younger ones, we have seen lots of glamorous marriages but where are they now?”.

She indicated chose her husband because of his calm and mature behaviour, and not his wealth, but the luxurious living is just a plus for her.

“Age doesn’t matter. We have seen young marriages we thought they will grow together. We don’t see them growing together. Where are they? We are seven years and still standing strong. Whatever is meant will be like I always say. The future is uncertain. We see the young ones, they move together and we see how it ended”.