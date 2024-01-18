type here...
“I have fasted for 3 days and the scores have changed” – Viral prophet makes U-turn on scoreline (PHOTOS)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Fire Oja, the Ghanaian prophet who prophesied that Ghana will lose their second group game at the ongoing AFCON against Egypt has got many people talking following his u-turn.

Rev, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said he has been fasting for three days trying to intercede on behalf of the Black Stars and he has finally gotten the new result.

I had fasted 3days for black stars.They will beg us to pray for black stars n when changes come they will still call us fake.”

In a post prior, he revealed that he was praying so the game between Ghana and Egypt will end in a goalless draw.

