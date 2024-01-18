“I have fasted for 3 days and the scores have changed” – Viral prophet makes U-turn on scoreline (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

Fire Oja, the Ghanaian prophet who prophesied that Ghana will lose their second group game at the ongoing AFCON against Egypt has got many people talking following his u-turn.

Rev, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said he has been fasting for three days trying to intercede on behalf of the Black Stars and he has finally gotten the new result.

“I had fasted 3days for black stars.They will beg us to pray for black stars n when changes come they will still call us fake.”

In a post prior, he revealed that he was praying so the game between Ghana and Egypt will end in a goalless draw.