In a recent video, media practitioner Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed that she’s considering giving up her work in the media to pursue something else.

She claims that she wants to leave the situation and declare that enough is enough so that she may focus on her own business, which she also finds enjoyable.

She did, however, add that she is unsure of whether this is the ideal time to give up or not.

In a video, Nana Yaa Brefo made a hint while asking her followers for advice.

Many of her supporters have urged her to stay in the media because they say she is their inspiration and they want her to.

Nana Yaa Brefo has been a media professional for a very long time.

Watch the video below:

She joined Angel Broadcasting Network two years ago following her disastrous interview with Nana Ama McBrown at Multimedia Group, Adom FM/TV.

Her management allegedly refused to support her and demanded that she apologize to actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Nana Yaa Brefo submitted her letter of resignation instead of offering an apology.