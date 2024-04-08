type here...
I have likely been infected with HIV – Abena Korkor

By Qwame Benedict
Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor thinks she might be infected with the deadly HIV.

The controversial Abena Korkor took to X formerly Twitter to make this statement.

According to her, the men who have slept with her for free without asking about her HIV status should start praying.

Abena-Korkor

She continued that there was no free lunch and concluded that all her victims were pawns in the chess game.

Her post reads: “I am a GLOBAL MERMAID ????. Pray ?? if you have ever fucked me especially for free ?. There is no free lunch ?. I might have HIV sef ?????. You no Dey ask for HIV status. Checkmate ???. You are all pawns ?? in the game of chess. Stop betting and learn chess”.

Source:GhPage

