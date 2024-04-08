- Advertisement -

Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor thinks she might be infected with the deadly HIV.

The controversial Abena Korkor took to X formerly Twitter to make this statement.

According to her, the men who have slept with her for free without asking about her HIV status should start praying.

Abena-Korkor

She continued that there was no free lunch and concluded that all her victims were pawns in the chess game.

Her post reads: “I am a GLOBAL MERMAID ????. Pray ?? if you have ever fucked me especially for free ?. There is no free lunch ?. I might have HIV sef ?????. You no Dey ask for HIV status. Checkmate ???. You are all pawns ?? in the game of chess. Stop betting and learn chess”.

See screenshot below: