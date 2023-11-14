- Advertisement -

Actor Don Little has revealed that he has lost count of the number of ladies he has had an affair with since becoming popular as an actor years ago.

Don Little talked candidly about his experiences interacting with people of the other sex.

He disclosed that he has been in a good number of relationships with women, emphasizing that it is usually the women who approach him.

Many social media users were curious about the actor’s method of having so many women after this shocking disclosure.

The Diminutive actor disclosed that most of these women are from social media Facebook and Instagram especially.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He continued that he always makes out with them in a guest house to prevent people from talking explaining that he can get a cheap guest house for 30ghc for a short time.

When he was asked if the ladies enjoyed it, he stated that all he wants is to release and when he reaches that limit he doesn’t care about how the ladies feel.

Watch the video below: