I Have Never Cheated On My Wife- Prince David Osei

Ghanaian Ghallywood actor who doubles as a model, Prince David Osei is currently trending across social media platforms for the wrong reason.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Accra FM sighted by Ghpage.com, Prince David Osei has revealed that he has never slept with any woman apart from his wedded wife.

The actor claims who he is in movies, that is, being a “player” and playing romantic scenes have nothing to do with his true identity.

According to Prince David Osei also known as Snipper, he and his wife met as virgins at the University of Ghana during their school days.

Prince claims it took him more than 4 years before he was able to sleep with his wife, giving the reason that he was afraid to impregnate her and was so focused on his studies at that time.

The actor revealed that as a university student, he was so focused on his studies that he wanted a very bright future hence, did not want to involve himself in anything that would jeopardize his future.

He shockingly disclosed that it got to a time where pals of his wife used to mock him for being impotent because of his inability to sleep with his girlfriend.