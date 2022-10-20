type here...
“I have no degree, I only completed high school” – Actor Fed Amugi

By Albert
Did you know veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amgi has no degree and has not stepped foot in a university?

Even with a successful career as a revered actor, Fred Amugi’s highest level of education was just high school.

Revealing more about himself, Fred Amugi said, contrary to popular perception, he has never been to a university and, as a result, has no degree.

“I’ve never visited a university. What people don’t comprehend is that.

I recently completed form 5 of secondary school. In reality, the late Nick Teye, who had previously worked at Ghana films, saw my promise during my final year of school at Nungua Secondary School.”

“We’ll perform on stage, and I want you to portray a character, he determined. That is where it all began, he told Giovanni Caleb on 3 FM.

With an enviable acting career that started in 1970, 71-year-old Fred Amugi intimated that having or not having a university degree does not determine the outcome of one’s life.

With determination and hard work, one could realize his full potential without necessarily having to be a university graduate.

Fred Amugi’s contemporaries are Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe aka Mami Dokono, Psalm Adjeteyfio, Kojo Dadson, David Dontor, Mac Jordan Amartey, Kofi Bucknor, George Brigars Williams, Eddie Coffie, and Solomon Sampah.

