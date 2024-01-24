- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian dancer with DWP Lisa Quama has sparked lesbobo rumours online after she mentioned that she was not in a relationship and has no plans of getting married.

Lisa Quama happens to be one of the early members of the DWP dance crew and is always seen as a tomboy due to the way she handles herself and always wears guy’s clothes.

In a recent interview, she was asked about her relationship status where she revealed that she was not in any relationship and that she is currently dating Jesus Christ.

She went ahead to say that going into a relationship is a waste of time and she doesn’t have that time to waste.

According to her, should she go into a relationship right now then it’s all about fornication and nothing serious but she is also not ready to do that.

The dancer went ahead to explain that she has no plans of getting married.

