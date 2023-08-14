type here...
I have not given up on politics, I’m just on a break – Fred Nuamah

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Fred Nuamah is no longer my friend - John Dumelo
Fred Nuamah, actor, producer, entrepreneur cum politician has disclosed his strong will to pursue his political ambitions despite his withdrawal from the impending National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West-Wuogon parliamentary primaries.

Nuamah clarified that his withdrawal marked a temporary hiatus from the forefront of political activities rather than a complete cessation of his political aspirations.

“While my decision to pull back from the Ayawaso West-Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries might indicate a temporary break from my political ambitions, it doesn’t necessarily mean that I have given up on politics. No!”

Mr. Nuamah mentioned that he was ready to serve his party in various capacities and was certain the future would take care of itself concerning the decision he has taken.

“I will serve my party and Ghanaians in several ways and at different levels. The future will take care of itself,” he added.
Fred Nuamah’s announcement of his withdrawal from the NDC’s Ayawaso West-Wuogon parliamentary race on Monday, August 7, 2023, came as a surprise to many, given his fervent pursuit of the seat earlier this year.

However, the actor has extended his support to back his friend during his campaign, “I believe that whatever happened has rather strengthened the bond we share. As I’m speaking to you now, I have already gotten in touch with my brother and I have extended my endorsement and support for his candidacy.”

