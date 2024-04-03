type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I have nothing to say – Mr Drew on his new look

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mr-Drew
Mr-Drew
It has been days and a photo of Case hitmaker Mr Drew has been trending on social media with people asking questions.

The picture showed the artiste who is known for having a bald head rocking a nice haircut.

Mr-Drew
Mr Drew reacts to trolls on social media after YouTube deleted his video

With the introduction of AI, a lot of people have stated that the photo was generated through AI because the musician they know can never have hair on his head.

The musician finally broke his silence on the photo by urging those who want to know about it to wait till April 12th since he will speak about it in his yet-to-be-released song.

According to him, a lot of people have been sending him messages about his purported new look but he wants to assure them that his new song titled #LBE would shed light on it.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

