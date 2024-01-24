type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“I have over 20 tattoos on my body” – Funny Face’s baby...
Entertainment

“I have over 20 tattoos on my body” – Funny Face’s baby mama brags (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Estranged baby mama of Ghanaian comic actor, Vanessa Nicole has revealed in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix that she has over 20 tattoos.

According to Vanessa, she loves tattoos and to her, life without tattoos will be a boring one.

She further explained that all the over 20 tattoos on her body have meanings and not just for aesthetics purposes.

Talking about her kids and her tattoos, Vanessa expressed that she won’t be angry or complain if her kids draw tattoos on their bodies when they grow up.

Vanessa firmly stated that the numerous tattoos she has on her body are reflections of her life and the people she dearly loves.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6q7Ng35/

TODAY

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
72 %
1.5mph
1 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more