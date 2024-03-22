type here...
“I have raised more than 50 people raised from the dead in less than a year” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Leader and founder of the Christ Embassy church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome from Nigeria has revealed that he has been able to raise more than 50 people from the dead.

The man of God made these revelations while speaking to his congregation in a video that has popped up on social media.

He revealed that those raised from the dead included both old and young people in different countries.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome rhetorically asked skeptics how they can explain such miracle, and jokingly added maybe they’d conclude they bribed heaven and hell for them to be allowed back to the living.

