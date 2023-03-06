“I have spent the money, I can’t refund my ex-gratia” – Mahama

- Advertisement -

Former President Mahama has replied to critics who have been asking him to refund his ex-gratia.

These demands were made after Mr. Mahama said he would cancel the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 officeholders in his next term as president.

However, Mr. Mahama has responded by stating that he has said he would cancel it, and he would, but as for the refusal of the money paid to him, he had already spent it.

“I say we will cancel ex gratia, if you will also cancel it say it but why are you insulting me and saying I should refund mine? Will you cancel it or you won’t, tell the people of Ghana but they are saying I should bring mine first.

“I have spent the money already and now I am a pensioner, where am I going to get that money to pay back? I am unemployed but they say to bring yours to show you have a good faith, I have no source of income, and you say I shouldn’t work.

“They say the president should not hold the office of profits so you gave it to me, I spent it then you come and say I should refund it, where am I going to refund it from?

“They don’t understand the gravity of the situation. I do think that those of them who speak for NPP, don’t understand the gravity of the situation, but is good for our party,” He said at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professional Forum Dinner and Awards Night in Accra on Sunday, March 5,