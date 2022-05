- Advertisement -

US rapper Kanye West has revealed how rich he is by stating that he has not used cash in over 4 years.

At a Balenciaga event, Kanye West turned down the invitation to hold cash for a poss.

The explanation he gave was that in the past couple of years he has not held cash and that he would not accept the invitation to hold some.

He spoke in the video below:

With a net worth of $2 billion, Kanye West has every reason not to touch cash or not to come into contact with physical cash.