The fight in the camp of AMG Business seems not to be ending anytime soon as Showboy has launched an attack on his friend.

Deported entertainer Showboy real name Sam Safo is a known right-hand man for Criss Waddle.

About three days ago, Criss Waddle in a self-recorded video gave it to Showboy ‘wotowoto’ for bringing cracks into the camp.

In summary, Criss Waddle chose his former signee Medikal over his best friend Showboy and this made Showboy angry.

Showboy stated that he no longer wants to be associated with Chris Waddle.

According to him, he did a lot of things for Criss Waddle all in the name of loyalty but his payback is now envy from Waddle.

He mentioned that Criss Waddle was wanted by the FBI and using his street connections drove him to the airport to catch the next available flight to Ghana.

See his post below: