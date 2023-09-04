“I infected Owusu Bempeh with HIV and I’m still sharing it”: Agradaa confesses – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial and ex traditional priestess, Evangelist Mama Pat popularly called Okomfuor Agradaa has made a stunning revelation as a rebuttal to allegations labeled on her.

In a video sighted on the instagram page of @mari_gyata, an instagram blogger, the self acclaimed woman of God took to her Tv station to make certain confessions and one caught our attention.

According to her, she infected Owusu Bempah, a political man of God with HIV after such allegations by one Akos was made.

“I infected him with HIV when I visited him to give him money and also treat his chronic disease”, Agradaa stated.

She went on to trash Akos saying whatever the lady has decided to reveal about her has already been said by herself so she’s poised to face her.

Watch the full video below