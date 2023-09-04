type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship"I infected Owusu Bempeh with HIV and I’m still sharing it": Agradaa...
Relationship

“I infected Owusu Bempeh with HIV and I’m still sharing it”: Agradaa confesses – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial and ex traditional priestess, Evangelist Mama Pat popularly called Okomfuor Agradaa has made a stunning revelation as a rebuttal to allegations labeled on her.

In a video sighted on the instagram page of @mari_gyata, an instagram blogger, the self acclaimed woman of God took to her Tv station to make certain confessions and one caught our attention.

According to her, she infected Owusu Bempah, a political man of God with HIV after such allegations by one Akos was made.

“I infected him with HIV when I visited him to give him money and also treat his chronic disease”, Agradaa stated.

She went on to trash Akos saying whatever the lady has decided to reveal about her has already been said by herself so she’s poised to face her.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Watch the full video below

TODAY

Monday, September 4, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81.2 ° F
81.2 °
81.2 °
72 %
3.6mph
83 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways