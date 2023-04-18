“I inspired the Afrobeat genre but I’m not recognized for it” – Reggie Rockstone

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Hiplife originator, Reggie Rocktsone said the work he did to popularise the Hiplife genre inspired the birth of Afrobeat.

According to him, he has not been given his due recognition for inspiring a genre that is currently taking over the world.

Reggie Rocsktone maintained that he deserves a share of the success of the Afrobeat genre and thus whatever is deservedly due him must be given to him accordingly.

We’re eligible for a slice of that pie because we worked for it. “If everything had been put right, you would not have asked this question, would you have?”

“It seems you [Nana Kwesi] can realise that this guy’s [Rockstone] story and praise have not been duly broadcast.”

The Afrobeat genre has experienced a massive leap in the past few years, with the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Ayra Starr, and KiDi taking it to a different level.

The uniqueness of the genre has endeared many across the world, and just like the Amapaiano of SoUTH AFRICA, it has definitely come to stay.

However, Reggie Rockstone believes that if history is anything to go by, he should be celebrated for the work he did to pave the way for the Afrobeat genre.

“So, I totally understand it.”

“People like me and many others, we are sacrificial,” he added. “That’s [how] we [were] brought up [and] brought here to do.”

“And I guess, many many [years after] when I’m gone is when people might actually see all that I really did for Africa, the world or my country,” he posited.

“I didn’t come to do this for a hand clap.

“I did this because it’s something that God gave me and also I was raised Pan-African.”

Reggie Rocstone has largely regarded as the Originator of the HipLife genre. He has also taken credit for unearthing several top talents. His name is etched in gold.