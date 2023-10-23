“I just waved at him” – Lady marries man she met during demonstration

- Advertisement -

A lady has married the man she met during the EndSars protest in 2020, as she rolls out adorable video story.

While the country was boiling with anger and seeking justice, these two Nigerians used the opportunity to snatch each other’s heart and that they kicked off the beginning of their relationship.

She revealed via her caption that she had only waved at him during the EndSars protest and that was how they got talking.

A video she shared showed that they have already welcomed a baby girl together and have since gotten married to each other.