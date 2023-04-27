type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I killed two virgins in Ghana and ate their hearts for money...
News

“I killed two virgins in Ghana and ate their hearts for money rituals” – Nigerian sakawa boy confesses

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Nigerian sakawa man kills two Ghanaian virgins
- Advertisement -

A 22-year-old Nigerian man has confessed to killing two Ghanaian virgin women in Ghana for ritual purposes to get rich quick.

Praise Iwoh, a native of Delta State, opened up about his underdealings when he visited God’s Delight Gospel Assembly fin Nigeria or delivernace from his sins.

The young man who run to the church for salvation said he was on the verge of running mad and needed spiritual intervention. But before he could be saved, the pastor asked him to confess his sins first.

Speaking in front of a multitude, he revealed that he was involved in an advanced form of cyber fraud, porpularly known as Yahoo Yahoo or Sakawa locally, which involves the sacrifice of humanbeings and their blood for unexplained riches overnight.

He revealed that a herbalist in Ghana’s Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, directed him to present the two pure women for the money ritual.

He left the church congregation exclaiming in shock when he further made a goosebump revelation that he was compelled to cut open the two women, take out their hearts and eat them raw like a cannibal.

The man who seemed to be haunted by some evil forces said the ritualist gave him a ring to put on his finger which served as his source of pwer to conda money.

However the ring was making him go insane and needed God’s intervention to gain his sanity.

Watch the full video HERE

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 27, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    100 %
    5.1mph
    20 %
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    89 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News