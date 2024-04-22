- Advertisement -

The ex-boyfriend of Dr Grace Boadu, Prophet Kingsley aka Bible Nokwafuo has granted a new interview and has made some shocking revelations about his late ex-girlfriend.

According to the man of God, even though he was no longer in a serious relationship with Grace Boadu, he always slept in her house whenever he visited Accra.

He added that a few days before the death of his lover, he had a feeling that he was going to lose something close to him but he never thought it was Dr Grace who was going to die.

Bible Nokwafour speaking with Delay during the interview mentioned that on the day of her death, he was on his way to Accra and the main reason for the journey was to meet his late lover.

He explained that Grace Boadu had returned from South Africa and they had planned to meet upon her return.

The Prophet disclosed that he started calling her before he began his journey from Kumasi but Grace Boadu failed to answer any of his calls till he got to Accra.

Despite always sleeping at her house whenever he was in Accra, he decided to spend the night somewhere else this time since Grace Boadu wasn’t answering any of his phone calls.

Watch the video below:

He claimed his spirit told him not to go to Grace Boadu’s house otherwise he was going to be blamed for her death.