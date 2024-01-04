I know she can do it – Afua Asantewaa on Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian event organiser who recently attempted to break the longest singing marathon for the Guinness World Records, is hopeful about Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s cook-a-thon attempt.

In a recent interview on TV3, she stated that she had already sent Chef Faila her regards.

“I sent her well wishes by my social media,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa also mentioned that her team may consider going to Tamale to cheer Faila on as she embarks on her attempt.

“I don’t know her in person, and I don’t know if my team has been having discussions as to how we could go and support her. But of course, I have to rest for a while. So we are praying that before she ends or sets the record, we will say hello. We will pass by but if we are not able to, I know that she can,” she noted.

Afua added she has received a lot of messages indicating that many people will be applying for various attempts in the Guinness World Records in the coming days.