Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko a well-known politician has opened up about his relationship with NDC flagbearer and Ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

According to Gabby who is a member of the NPP, he had been friends with the former President for years before he won the elections as President in 2016.

He stated that John Mahama is a good soul but he(Gabby) decided to stay away from him when he won the elections as the President of the country.

“I gave John Mahama some space when he became president,” he said.

Speaking with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Gabby mentioned that although Mahama is a good person, he can’t say the same for Mahama as President.

“John is a friend and I have known him for years. I liked John as a person but not necessarily as my president.”

Gabby went ahead to say that despite their different political affiliation he still sends him text messages from time to time.

He said: “I still share text messages with President John (ex).”

Gabby who is also the cousin of the current President Nana Akuffo Addo in the same interview mentioned that Nana Addo is a better President than John Mahama.