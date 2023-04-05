“I like Thomas Partey, he’s a perfect gentleman who makes me feel safe” – Nana Aba

Nana Aba has indirectly spread dating rumours by describing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a perfect gentleman.

According to him, she always feels safe around him, and that makes her like him a lot.

Nana Aba said those words after sharing an exclusive video of his private meeting with Thomas Partey in London.

The two were having a good time, with Nana Aba recording the entire casual session and sharing it online.

While many believe the GHONE TV presenter might be interested in the Black Stars player, she has come out to say her relationship with him is purely based on her liking for his personality.

“Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He’s a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question? Nana Aba returned after a fan asked if she got home safe.

The fan’s controversial question comes on the heels of the alleged rape case that was leveled against Thomas Partey last year on social media by a British lady.

Watermark mu close marking. No way for the bloggers ??? — BiGGiE (@Ohh_Kojo) April 3, 2023

Is Nana Aba inserted into Thomas Partey relationship-wise? Many have asked.