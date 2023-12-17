“I love you bro”: The historic moment Davido and Wizkid links up in a night club and dance together – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Social media has been sent agog today after pictures and footages of two music giants in Africa and the world linked up in a night club in Nigeria to have fun.

The rift between Davido and Wizkid in one for ages with fans from both constantly fueling it and pitching their favorites against the other but it looks like that might be dying out now.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido, shocked many Twitter users as he showed off big boy dance moves immediately when Wizkid‘s song ‘Tease Me’ played at an event.

The two Nigerian singers and prominent personalities, Davido and Wizkid, have often been alleged to be at loggerheads over who is the best Afrobeat singer, fueling debates among their fans on social media.

Amid the ongoing internet debate about who’s the best, the two ‘so-gees’ were spotted together at an event, enjoying themselves.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the historic video below