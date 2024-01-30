type here...
I made my first million at 23 through hook-up

By Qwame Benedict
A young lady has disclosed that she made her first million at the age of 23 by sleeping with men for money now popularly referred to as hook-up.

In a viral video, the lady during a street vox pop was asked about when she made her first million and her response got the presenter shocked.

She was asked; “How old were you when you made your first 1 million?”

The lady took some seconds to think about it and responded that she was 23 years old.

This made the presenter probe more to find out what business she was engaged in to be able to raise a million at such a young age.

Feeling a little bit shy she mastered courage and disclosed that she was engaged in hook-up.

Source:GhPage

