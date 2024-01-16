“I made my first million pounds at 21 from selling scrap.” – Cheddar reveals

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and dreamy Presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, fka Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar has caused a stir on social media has he recounted how he made his first million pounds at the age of 21 in an interview with Benard Avle on Citi FM’s Point Of View.

Cheddar’s source of wealth has been a topic for years since he found his way into the Ghanaian spotlight.

He finally revealed that his financial success was a combination of ventures in telecommunications and the selling of scrap metal in the UK.

According to him, he started his first company, a telecommunications service provider, when he was just 16 years old.

He then expanded his business to include selling scrap metal, which he sourced from various places and sold to recycling companies.

He explained that he was able to make a lot of money from selling scrap because he understood the value of waste and the demand for raw materials.

Cheddar has, in recent weeks, expressed interest in challenging the political status quo and is the man behind the New Force agenda.