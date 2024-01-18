“I made my husband cry before accepting his proposal” – Chef Faila speaks on how she met her husband (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak has revealed how she made her husband cry before finally accepting him.

The unofficial Guinness World Record holder spoke in an interview with TV3 about how she met her husband and how they started dating and eventually led to marriage.

According to her, she met her husband at her restaurant when his military squad was carrying out security patrols.

Faila said to find out if her suitor really liked her, she disguised herself as a waitress and did not let him know she owned the establishment.

Faila also revealed that a point she had her husband-to-be crying by stressing him and giving in to another suitor but his crying made her know he really cared for her and she chose him.

Watch the video below