I married Asiamah because he helped me run my church – Nana Agradaa opens up

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Angel-Asiamah-and-Nana-Agrdaa
Angel-Asiamah-and-Nana-Agrdaa
Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has finally let the cat out of the bag by confirming that she was the one who married her husband Asiamah aka Angel Asiamah and not the other way round.

In our society, it is always the man who goes to ask for the hand of the woman for marriage but Nana Agradaa did the opposite by rather asking her junior pastor to marry her.

According to her, she came to that conclusion looking at all that Angel Asiamah has done for her since joining forces with her.

She explained that since establishing her church, her now ex-husband never set foot in the church to offer support or take charge of some activities in the church but Asiamah who was new to her stepped in to help her.

Nana Agradaa continued that looking at what Angel Asiamah did she found ways to tie him down and that way was to just get married to him so he wouldn’t get a change of mind and leave her.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

Monday, December 4, 2023
