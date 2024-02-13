type here...
“I might cheat or fall in love with someone else”: Felicia Osei reveals why she is afraid to get married

By Osei Emmanuel

Ghanaian TikTok sensation and influencer, Felicia Osei has finally opened up on her fears in getting married.

In a recent episode of Quophi Okyeame’s “30 Questions” podcast on YouTube, popular TikToker and Onua FM presenter, Felicia Osei, openly shared her apprehensions about marriage.

Felicia Osei revealed that she is can’t handle the emotional stress of cheating.

Marriage is my biggest fear. What if you fall in love with somebody else after marriage? What if you meet someone else? What will you do if you fall in love with another person after marriage?” Felicia Osei questioned.

The actress and media personality also pondered on the potential reasons behind infidelity in marriage, addressing the possibility of getting bored with a spouse.

Despite her current contentment as a spinster, Felicia Osei hinted at considering marriage when the time feels right for her.

