“I miss my ‘Zaddy’ John Mahama very much” – Mzbel

Veteran songstress, Mzbel has once again found her way into the news after making some cunning revelations between the type of relationship she has with former President of Ghana, John Mahama.

In an interview with Caleb of 3Fm, Mzbel responded to a question posed to her in relation to how her current relationship with the former president is and if he still has his number.

The ‘16 years’ hitmaker responded asserting that she misses her ‘daddy’ who in this case is John Mahama but does not have his number.

According to her, the former President might have changed his contact and even though she doesn’t have the new number, she is not perturbed about it.

Watch the snippet of the conversation below