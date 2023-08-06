- Advertisement -

A married man from Nigeria who couldn’t keep his lust in check has found himself in hot waters after having affair with his wife’s younger sister.

The unidentified man took to social media to seek counsel over his infidelity which has landed him in a complicated situation in his marriage.

He anonymously disclosed that he got jiggy with his sister-in-law on two occasions – an encounter he previously enjoyed but now regrets because she’s now threatening to expose their secret if he does not give in to her demands.

He explained that she’s asking him to open a saloon for her if he wants her to keep their relationship a secret from his wife.

According to his narrative, he slept with her twice by accident and that the devil lured him into having an extramarital affair.

The man, however, touted his spouse as a “good woman” and cannot afford to lose her.

He is troubled that her sister’s threat may destroy his marriage and he does not know what to do.