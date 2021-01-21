- Advertisement -

Television presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum has openly admitted that she is not happy in life at the moment.

Tima made this shocking revelation when she appeared on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Delay wanted to find out from Tima Kumkum if whether she was a happy person and that was where she opened up saying she has not been a happy person for some time now.

According to her, there is no man in her life and that is the main reason why she has not been a happy person.

She explained that sometimes when she has things on her mind which she wishes to share with her man, she is unable to do so because she does not have one in her life at the moment.

She went on state at times when she goes through things at work and wants to call someone to talk to, she picks her phone but does not know which man she can call and share her issues with.

Watch the video below:

She personally shared a video of herself making the statement on the Delay show and captioned it: “Been real is one of my weapons and so I don’t want you to miss this interview with the realest @delayghana…”