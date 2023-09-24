type here...
“I need money to buy iPhone 15 pro max” – Lady begs for money on street with a placard – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A pretty Nigerian lady has surprised many people after she carried a cardboard with words begging for money to buy the latest iPhone edition.

A video shared on TikTok by, @meyiwa_vera, captured many people on the street with shocking looks as they saw the young lady asking for money.

She remained undaunted as people gave her some money. A man was seen offering his support. 

Towards the end of the video, the lady walked towards a construction labourer and asked him to count the money she had gathered. She gave him everything.

This act has surprised many who thought she was seriously in need of money to buy an iPhone not knowing she needed the money to support the less privileged in the society.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/nfx4IGanUv/?mibextid=HSR2mg

