GhPageEntertainment"I need someone to have rough sex with me" - GH Lady...
Entertainment

“I need someone to have rough sex with me” – GH Lady publicly begs on Snapchat

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
An audacious Ghanaian lady has stunned social media with her bold appeal for sexual satisfaction from persons interested in getting in bed with her.

The faceless lady via a private conversation with popular influencer and blogger on Snapchat, Sika Official, declared her readiness to undertake the adventurous sexcapade.

According to the lady who was evidently aroused, she does not have an intimate partner to keep her company and has had to battle with loneliness for God knows how long.

She however can no longer handle the discomfort it brings to her, hence the need to find someone to warm her bed as she cannot control her libido any longer.

Surprisingly, she also offered to pay for the services of the interested persons if that’s what it will take to get under the sheets with her for her to reach the climax she’s eagerly yearning for.

The statement by the lady left Sika in shock and got him exclaiming.

Check out the conversation between the duo

ghanaian publicly begs for rough sex from interest persons

Source:GHPage

