The mother of Nigerian musician Mohbad has disclosed that the public perception of her abandoning Mohbad and his siblings is false.

According to her, she was forced to leave her matrimonial home after her now ex-husband and father of Mohbad threatened to kill her.

Narrating the circumstances that made her leave the house and her children behind, she narrated that her father had been against their marriage and even failed to accept his introduction drink.

Fast forward, they started having issues in the first year of their marriage but she was scared of going back to her parents’ home to inform them about the ordeal she was going through.

She added that Mohbad’s father Joseph used to beat her and threaten her with death but she stayed in the marriage until some people reported to her parents.

Mohbad’s mother identified as Abosede, continued by saying that the people got scared for her and went to ask her parents to come for her before it was too late and they also came for her.

She explained that it wasn’t her decision to leave Mohbad and his siblings at that early age but there was nothing she could do about it since the matter was now beyond her.