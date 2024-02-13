- Advertisement -

Former Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston has denied media reports of him alleging that Dede Ayew used force to take the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan.

A few days ago it emerged that Laryea Kingston in sharing his thoughts about the Blackstars and the way forward made a shocking disclosure.

According to Laryea, former Captain Asamoah Gyan is not a happy person because of how he was treated and the captaincy taken away from him and given to Dede Ayew.

“Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy,” he told Graphic Sport.

But in a new twist to the story, Laryea Kingston has denied making such a statement claiming that he has no problem with the Ayews.

The former Hearts of Oak man explained that he was just making references to the way he was denied the chance to play during the World cup after all the efforts in getting the country to qualify.

He mentioned that all that he said during the interview has no direct link in regards to the captaincy issues between Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew.

“I was describing the trauma I went through during the days, I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me,” Kingston stated.

“I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me.”