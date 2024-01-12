I never said I had Akufo-Addo in my pockets, Anas lied – Kwasi Nyantakyi

- Advertisement -

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he never said he has an influence on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his choice of selections.

This is in response to an allegation made by award-winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his ‘Number 12’ documentary and calls it completely false.

Kwesi Nyantakyi made these statements while speaking on Starr Chart with Bola Ray addressing the controversial documentary released by Anas in 2018 that led to his ban from football.

“I never said that [President Akufo-Addo was in my pocket],” Nyantakyi asserted. “You see the propaganda. I never said that.”

According to him, he had business discussions with individuals who presented themselves as investors interested in building a $2 billion refinery in Ghana, and he saw nothing wrong with introducing them to politicians.