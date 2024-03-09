“I now have a ‘V’ so address me as a woman else ….” – Bobrisky

- Advertisement -

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser, widely known as Bobrisky has made a public announcement after allegedly undergoing surgery to finally the ‘a body part’ that makes him a woman.

It would be recalled that some months ago, the lifestyle influencer underwent surgery to get a breast enlargement after which he’s been flaunting it in his photos.

Bobrisky in a now deleted post on his Instagram page urged Nigerians to refer to him as a woman now that he has acquired a vajay.

Bobrisky disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove his manhood before having his breast augmentation.

Consequently, he expressed his desire to be recognized as a woman henceforth, emphasizing that he now embodies a woman who engages in intimate relations with men.

“Let me officially break d news. I now have a v……. Have taken off the other even before my boobs surgery. So address me as a woman cos we all girls collect prick d same way,” he/she wrote.