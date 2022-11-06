- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win might not have done well at school, but his love for educating the next generation is so strong.

Although he only managed to get to class 6, Lil Win has been able to work himself into the limelight as a very gifted actor.

While he was not great at school and could not get the marks to push his education further, Lil Win said he has been motivated to build a school that could provide a good education to thousands of Ghanaian kids.

“I loved school, but I was not good academically.” I always failed my exams, and I was not great at learning. However, education does not determine one’s future; you can still make it regardless, Lil Win told Giovanni Caleb on TV3.

Speaking, Lil Win said he wanted to leave a legacy, which is why he decided to build a school to educate Ghanaian children.

Lil Win also added that although he had no personal cars, he has over 10 cars that he has provided to his school for the transportation of the pupils to and fro.

“I wasn’t able to do well with schooling, so I have decided to provide education to these kids.” I have subsidized my fees in order to make it possible for every child to attend my school. That is the legacy I want to leave behind.

Actor Lil Win speaks on what inspired him to build a school to help his community and how the current economic situation is affecting him.#Showbiz360 pic.twitter.com/spc1QiAk2E — #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) November 6, 2022

Lil Win established the Greatminds International School a few years ago in the Ashanti Region. According to him, the school has been able to produce its first batch of BECE candidates and is also looking forward to impacting the lives of all.