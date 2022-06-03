- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has confessed that the only time he respects women is when he wants to sleep with them during an interview with Zionfelix.

According to Oboy Siki, generally, he has no respect for any human being born of a woman like himself and women are no exception to this rule.

He went on to add that the only time he respects women is when he wants to sleep with them by pretending to be submissive and cool but after he gets what he wants, he returns to factory settings.

When asked if he had any respect for his wife, Oboy Siki stated that he has a lot of respect for her since he sees her as his mother now that his biological mother is deceased.

This revelation from Oboy Siki has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians most especially women who are very angry about his confession.

Alot of women have taken to the comments section of the video to hurl insults at him.

@Josephine Manso – use your gray hair to talk some sense,because u are old.nonses talk

@Empress Favour – What saddens my heart is some youth will go to him for an advice indeed age doesn’t count how matured you are SMH

@Dzifa Mensah – I don’t know why i’m laughing but i think he’s funny look at his face mumu man

@Sabina Senam – I now understand when people say Maturity has got nothing to do with age

@Ama Gyamfuaa – No wonder I now I understand you perfectly well….i used to stay in the same house with him at krofrom columbia…form what you saying de3 I can’t even come to yu for advice