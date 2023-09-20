- Advertisement -

The CEO of RuffTown Records Ricky Nana Agyemang known professionally as Bullet has made a shocking disclosure about his late signee Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known in the showbiz circles as Ebony.

In an interview with United Showbiz on UTV, Bullet disclosed that he is still paying off debts after the death of Ebony Reigns because he is still bound by the contract he signed with Midas Touch.

According to him, the original contract didn’t in any way have a clause that deals with what would happen should there be any unfortunate incident and as such he needed to stick to the terms of the contract.

He continued that the contract was signed to last for years and until the contract is over he needs to pay even though Ebony is no longer alive.

“I have not yet finished paying Midas Touch Records for the contract we signed for Ebony. As we speak now, I still owe Midas Touch Records, and I am still paying for it because the contract was supposed to run for some number of years for which they (Midas Touch) will share proceeds from works of the artistes, but we all know what happened,” he said.

Ebony Reigns, a musician, reportedly died in 2018 at the age of 20 after her car collided with a bus on the Accra-Sunyani Highway.

The dancehall and Afrobeat star was travelling to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani, who had just returned from abroad, with her best friend and a military officer.