Entertainment
Entertainment

I paid a man to have sex with Tonardo & recorded it – Afia Schwar

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Afia Schwar and Tornado
Controversial Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has confessed to masterminding the leaked explicit video of Nana Tornado engaging in a sexual act with a fellow man.

Earlier this month, Nana Tornado was accused of sleeping with his fellow man in the US, after Afia Schwar hinted to her fans and followers on social media that she was in possession of his bedroom video.

After giving her fans a tip of the iceberg, Afia Schwar left her fans in suspense but her godson took over the baton to expose Nana Tornado.

According to Afia Schwar’s godson named Nana Ba, Nana Tornado gave a fellow man blowjob in a parked car.

At his blindside, he was recorded in the act and the guy is blackmailing him to pay $20,000 dollars else he’ll publish the clip all over the internet.

As threatened by Nana Ba, he will personally share the explicit video online if Nana Tornado fails to personally address the issue within the next 72 hours.

But in a shocking turn of events, it has emerged that the recorded video was a ploy orchestrated by Afia Schwar to tarnish the image of Nana Tornado.

She made the self-confession in a video admitting that she paid someone to undertake the job of having Tornado on video sucking his manhood like lollipop.

According to Afia Schwar, she wanted to pay the socialite back for accusing her son James of being gay and threatening to release his bedroom videos on the internet.

Watch the video of Afia making the revelation herself

Source:GHPage

