I paid Moesha Boduong’s medical bills – Afia Schwarzenegger

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has in a self-recorded video stated that she paid for the medical bills of Moesha Boduong.

We all are aware of the fact that socialite Moesha Boduong is down with a stroke and her family is now pleading for financial support from Ghanaians and her fans.

In reacting to the new development, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that she had personally paid all the medical bills of Moesha Boduong in the presence of her family when she was admitted.

According to her, people should question why the family can’t reach out to Moesha’s friends or even herself to ask for money but rather create a GoFundMe account to receive donations from people.

She went on to say that people need to be grateful for the things people do for them and assume this is nothing and that they could do better.

Afia in the video mentioned that she is a ‘heavy’ giver which sometimes gets people asking questions as to where she got that money from to give away.

Watch the video below:

With all that being said by Afia Schwarzenegger, many people have wondered if she is trying to accuse Moesha’s family of pushing them away when they tried to get in contact with the socialite.

Some claimed that because Afia is likely to voice out everything she did for Moesha on social media, the family are keeping their distance from her and other celebrities.