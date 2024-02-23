“I picked you from the cold store and made you a star”; Robest slams Kuame Eugene lookalike

- Advertisement -

Robest GH, a Ghanaian social media sensation and founding member of the Lookalike Association of Ghana dubbed the 4Kings who rose to prominence due to his resemblance to King Promise, has lashed out at his protege, Stevequamz, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene and accuse him of greed and envy.

According to a video sighted by Ghpage.com and shared on Ghpage TV, Robest claims Stevequamz is trying to take his spot as the group’s leader by championing unsanctioned videos.

He accused Stevequamz of sabotaging him and trying to take away some business deals that were initially given to him.

Robest advised Stevequamz not to be ungrateful and also to remember the role he played in helping him build the brand he has today.

“You used to work at a cold store when I met you. I suffered to build this brand and I wanted you to chop some and feed your feed your family,” he said angrily.

The video comes at a time when Stevequamz singlehandedly unveiled the lookalike of Afronita.