Rapper Guru has shared lights on why he was playing several shows for Vodafone Ghana some years ago.

According to Guru, many people would think he was making money during that time but he stated emphatically that he was doing it for free.

Speaking with FiiFi Pratt, Guru revealed that his then-manager breached a contract with Vodafone and that was his punishment.

He explained that Vodafone bought the right to his Lapaz Toyota hit song but his manager then went behind him to also sell the song to MTN.

This according to Guru was a breach of contract between them and Vodafone.

Vodafone decided to use him as a scapegoat by dealing with him. They gave him the option to either play a free show or face the wrath of the law.

Looking at the impact the law would have on his career, he opted for the free show option and due to that, he was going around and playing shows for Vodafone without taking a dime.

Guru during the interview explained that he didn’t even get the dime from the said money his manager took from MTN.

Watch the interview below: