“I refused to develop Ekumfi because they refused to vote for me” – Nana Akuffo Addo (VIDEO)

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has come under backlash after a bery controversial video surfaced on the internet.

Akuffo Addo made the statement during a meeting with the elders of Ekumfi on developmental issues.

According to the President, he didn’t develop the Ekumfi Land because it’s people refused to vote for his parliamentary candidate in the election.

This statement has not sat well with Ghanaians who don’t seem to understand why the President keeps making himself unpopular.

Watch the video below