“I returned home to find my 60-year-old mother sleeping with my husband; They now have twin children” – Wife weeps

A devastated wife has emotionally narrated how she returned home to find her husband and her mother having sex, after which he told her that her mother was better in bed than her.

According to the brokenhearted wife who shared her experience on The UnPlug Plug: Sub @UGStreaming on Twitter, her husband and mother have been having sex without her knowledge for the past 22 years.

As painfully disclosed by the lady, she thought her marriage was going well until she walked into her 60-year-old mother having sex with her son-in-law.

She went on to say that she told her father about what she had seen and after that, her husband was encouraged to confess to the sacrilegious deed.

