‘I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006, he would have died like a chicken’ – Captain Smart

Blessed Godsbrain Smart has alleged that he once saved the life of Nana Akufo-Addo who would otherwise have died miserably like a chicken.

The broadcast journalist was arrested Wednesday for criticising the president of Ghana and accusing him of being actively involved in illegal mining activities in the country.

After his release on Thursday, Captain Smart returned to his duties as a morning show host on Onua TV where he rebuked the president for trying to intimidate and oppress his press freedom.

“…the so-called security apparatus wants to scare journalists; me [they can’t]. They should go and ask Kan-Dapaah, Addo Kufuor, J.A. Kufuor or even Nana Addo, who I saved his life in 2006; like he would have died like a chicken, ask him. Ask him that when he was taken to his hometown, Kibi, and we were returning to Accra, ask him what happened on our way. I saved Nana Addo’s life, you are all sick, ask Akufo-Addo, he will tell you,” he said.

“Ask Akufo-Addo who saved his life in 2006, when you meet him ask him. When we came to Accra he was asking what I wanted and I told him that I don’t need anything. My responsibility is to make sure that you live, because I believed in him from 2005…,” Captain Smart noted.

Captain Smart responds to a series of political intimidations and attacks on him: "I saved your life, President Nana Addo."#OnuaMaakye pic.twitter.com/2MJMxTaHdO — #OnuaTV (@OnuaTV) October 20, 2022

The journalist indicated that he realised on the night of his arrest that he is very important than the President.

He said that even though there was traffic during the rush hour, he had a dispatch rider escort them to the NIB office at Kanda for interrogation.