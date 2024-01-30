- Advertisement -

The circumstances behind the sudden demise of Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital have left many with unanswered questions.

Since news of her death broke out on social media, different versions about the cause of her death have come up.

One of the doctors who was the first to see her lifeless body has opened up about the last days of the CEO of the Herbal hospital.

According to the unidentified doctor, his boss returned from South Africa on the 28th and he even got the chance to speak to her upon her return because he called him and asked for some amount of money.

He went on to say that in their conversation, Grace Boadu told him that she was hungry and needed food to eat.

He(the doctor) ordered food from her favourite joint and sent it through a nurse to her residence at Tantra Hills but the nurse upon reaching there couldn’t see Dr Grace and called to inform him about the situation.

The Dr in an audio conversation disclosed that he instructed the nurse to leave the food on her table and leave since she might be tired and sleeping.

He later went to her premises himself after some time to check on her and also called out to her but she never responded and she wasn’t answering her phone calls as well. He then decided to call her family members in Kumasi to tell them that he wasn’t getting in touch with his boss who just returned from a trip to South Africa.

They(family) told him it was normal of her adding that she might be tired and didn’t want anyone to disturb her. He left after the conversation with the family members on the phone.

He returned the next day and still nothing from her. This got him worried and requested a ladder which he placed by Grace’s bedroom window to check through and noticed that she wasn’t on her bed.

With the help of a long stick, he pushed open her bathroom door only to see her lying there naked and lifeless.

Listen to the conversation below:

In a separate interview, her brother has disclosed that the Police is still investigating the matter.