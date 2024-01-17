“I saw Kudus chewing popcorn on the field, he’ll disgrace himself at the AFCON” – Prophet reveals (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, the Ghanaian pastor who predicted that the Black Stars will lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde has sparked reactions again following his latest prophecy about Mohammed Kudus.

The Man of God in a Facebook video admonished Ghanaians not to rally their hopes on the Star Boy because he will underperform at the tournament.

“If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying”.

He rather urged Ghanaians to suppress and pray for Jordan Ayew as he will be the star to excel.

“Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer, this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew, the star is not Kudus.”, he said.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=584287607226887&id=100050604574315